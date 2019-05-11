Biz / Economy

Premier Li underlines tax cuts to benefit enterprises, boost market vitality

Xinhua
  10:53 UTC+8, 2019-05-11       0
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Friday called for more efforts to implement tax and fee cuts in a bid to let enterprises enjoy concrete benefits.
Xinhua
  10:53 UTC+8, 2019-05-11       0
Xinhua

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, presides over a symposium on the implementation of reducing taxes and fees in Beijing, capital of China, May 10, 2019. Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, attended the symposium. 

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Friday called for more efforts to implement tax and fee cuts in a bid to let enterprises enjoy concrete benefits and further boost the vitality of market entities.

Li, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks at a symposium on the implementation of reducing taxes and fees.

Larger-scale tax and fee reductions are a key measure to improve the business environment and boost the vitality of market entities, which not only contribute to steady economic growth and stable employment but also encourage enterprises to increase investment on innovation and enhance competitiveness, Li said.

As a key task for this year, tax and fee cuts have been carried out and are proceeding as expected, Li said, demanding more efforts to ensure the complete implementation of related policies.

At the meeting, several entrepreneurs shared their opinions and made suggestions on tax and fee reductions.

The tax burden for the manufacturing sector should be lowered significantly and industries which create many jobs such as construction should also see tax reductions.

Li urged efforts to ensure the tax burden for all industries is lowered and micro and small enterprises should see a substantive reduction of their tax burden.

Measures, including stricter market supervision, will be taken to guarantee the effects of tax and fee cuts.

Besides tax and fee-reduction policies, China plans to unveil more measures to deepen reform and opening-up, encourage entrepreneurship and innovation as well as foster fair competition to withstand economic hardship amid downward pressure, he said.

Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, attended the symposium.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports

EXPLORE SHINE

News

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Viral

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Shanghai Entrepreneurs

2nd Time Moms

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

Book

Education

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

Search
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     