CIIE conference seeks to attract more foreign investment

The 2023 Investment Promotion Conference in support of the 6th China International Import Expo aimed to further attract foreign investment and strengthen economic cooperation.

The 2023 Investment Promotion Conference in support of the 6th China International Import Expo was held on Wednesday to further attract foreign investment and strengthen economic cooperation.

The event, hosted by the Shanghai Commission of Commerce and the Jing'an District government, aimed to amplify the spillover effect of the CIlE, present the business environment of Shanghai and enhance exchanges between various districts of the city and CIIE exhibition organizers.

Over 200 guests attended the conference, including consular officials from various countries, representatives from international organizations, municipal- and district-level commerce and investment promotion departments, and multinational companies in Shanghai. The diverse gathering showcased the city's determination to foster a global business environment and create new opportunities for foreign investors.

During the conference, Zhu Yi, deputy director of the commerce commission, emphasized Shanghai's dedication to providing excellent urban services as the host city of the 6th CIIE. She highlighted several measures aimed at accommodating international guests, such as bilingual services, improved guest reception, and volunteer programs.

"Since the beginning of this year, municipal leaders have met with executives of multinational companies in 150 batches, various districts have hosted 118 investment promotion activities, and nine roundtable meetings between government and enterprises have been held. Nearly a hundred issues related to talent recruitment, intellectual property protection, and financing for small- and medium-sized enterprises have been addressed one-on-one," Zhu said.

The commitment to policy transparency and measures to attract foreign investment, integrate foreign nationals into Shanghai society, and promote a favorable business environment were also discussed. These efforts underscored Shanghai's goal of becoming a top destination for global investment.

Zhang Hui, deputy district director of Jing'an, shed light on the role of the CIIE in enhancing the internationalization of the downtown district and expanding its cooperation and exchanges with global partners. "By actively participating in the CIIE, the district aims to attract more foreign businesses and foster economic growth," she noted.

Apart from informative sessions, the conference also provided insights into the preparations for the 6th CIIE.

Zhang Weimin, assistant president of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the expo venue in suburban Qingpu District, introduced updates on the progress of organizing the CIIE, highlighting the logistical efforts to ensure a smooth and successful expo.



Kenji Mizuta, president of the Shanghai representative office of the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), shared his valuable experience of participating in the CIIE, providing attendees a firsthand account of the benefits and opportunities the expo brings.

The conference also featured a roundtable discussion on embracing the spillover effects of the CIIE, focusing on the development of the "headquarters economy." The engaging dialogue revolved around strategies to leverage the CIIE's influence on Shanghai's economic landscape, attracting more headquarters of multinational companies, and nurturing innovation and entrepreneurship.

To add an experiential touch, attendees were provided with this year's suggested tour routes for investment in Shanghai in support of the CIIE, showcasing key areas, representative companies, and resources related to targeted industries, which is aimed at acquainting participants with Shanghai's investment potential and the opportunities that await them in the city.