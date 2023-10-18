Shanghai Electric collaborates with Malaysia on waste-to-energy plant

Xinhua

Shanghai Electric is collaborating on a waste-to-energy plant in Malaysia's Selangor state, helping the country meet its sustainability commitments.

The project will help the state dispose of waste using the least possible land and generating power with the latest technology that is the safest way, Selangor state Chief Minister Amirudin Shari said during the groundbreaking ceremony of the plant on Tuesday.

The plant can dispose of about 2,900 tons of solid waste per day and generate about 52 megawatts (MW) of electricity and is scheduled to start operations in 2026, enabling waste disposal while ensuring that new land will not have to be used for additional landfills.

For his part, the President of Shanghai Electric Power Generation Engineering Co. Sha Yunfeng said the company is excited to play its role in the project. "Together with our partners, we aim to introduce new standards of sustainable waste management and innovative energy generation to benefit the people of Selangor," he said.

Meanwhile, the project's owner Worldwide Holdings said the project would have a positive impact on the local economy, creating 900 jobs during the construction phase and 250 jobs in operation.