Biz / Economy

Food companies benefit from virus crisis

Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  21:37 UTC+8, 2020-11-17       0
Research by Kantar Worldpanel shows many companies growing their shopper base after successfully managing to respond rapidly to changes in consumption and shopping behavior.
Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  21:37 UTC+8, 2020-11-17       0
Food companies benefit from virus crisis
HelloRF

Food companies have been bolstered by increasing demand for packaged groceries and cooking materials amid the coronavirus pandemic, with big players emerging from the crisis stronger than before. 

A total of 22 consumer goods players managed to attract as many as 100 million domestic households in the 12 months to the end of the third quarter this year, according to data from Kantar Worldpanel.

The ranking tracks the footprint of fast moving consumer brands through both online and offline channels and how many purchases were made by household shoppers. 

“Despite challenges with COVID-19, 19 among the 22 companies grew their shopper base after successfully managing to respond rapidly to changes in consumption needs and shopping behavior,” said Jason Yu, general manager of Kantar Worldpanel China.  

Shuanghui, Haday, PepsiCo, Master Kong and Wilmar were the five fastest risers. 

Home laundry products maker Liby, snack group Mars and oral care provider Colgate Group saw their user base dip. 

Dairy players, such as Yili and Mengniu, have won more consumers because their products are well placed to take advantage of the increased importance people put on health and immunity. 

Haday and Wilmar also thrived due to strong home-cooking demand.

In the past 12 months, 85 percent of Chinese families bought fast moving consumer goods online, almost 20 percentage points higher than a year ago.  

Online to offline delivery sites (which connect with other physical stores instead of selling their own merchandise) attracted 31 percent of the households in China as most successful players managed to add shoppers through both online and offline channels. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     