Biz / Economy

Singles Day's a boost for domestic brands

Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  19:58 UTC+8, 2020-11-11       0
More than 13,000 home-grown brands saw sales of their products more than doubling between November 1 and November 4 on JD compared with last year's shopping event.
Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  19:58 UTC+8, 2020-11-11       0

Home-grown brands are becoming the most prominent players in the annual Singles Day shopping event amid the rising importance of the domestic market and Chinese technology.

In the first hour after midnight on Tuesday, over 70 consumer electronics companies recorded sales exceeding 100 million yuan (US$14.7 million) on Tmall with 80 percent of them domestic brands. 

Apple, L'Oréal, Haier, Estée Lauder, Nike, Huawei, Midea, Lancôme, Xiaomi and Adidas were some of the companies that exceeded the 100 million yuan mark on Tmall.

More than 13,000 domestic brands saw sales more than doubling from a year ago between November 1 and November 4 on JD. 

As of noon on Wednesday, the cities with the biggest transactions on Tmall were Shanghai, Beijing, Hangzhou and Shenzhen. 

The United States, Russia and France were the top overseas markets. 

Elf Dong, who finished decorating her new apartment last month, said it was a good chance to purchase kitchenware and electronics items. 

"Tmall vendors offer a variety of choices and I paid for about 4,000 yuan for new kitchen cookware and winter clothes to make full use of the discounts," she said.

For every 300 yuan spent on Tmall, it offered 40 yuan to encourage shoppers to purchase from more categories. 

OC&C Strategy Consultancy partner Pascal Martin, who specializes in retail and consumer goods, expects sales figures to climb even higher with the shift to online shopping amid the pandemic. 

"Those with good sales performance during big event like this will maintain momentum in the future as industry-wide promotions proves a good chance for brands to enhance their influence," Martin said.

Singles Days a boost for domestic brands
Ding Yining / SHINE

In the first hour, over 70 consumer electronics companies recorded sales exceeding 100 million yuan on Alibaba Group's Tmall with 80 percent of them domestic brands. 


Gu Mai, Alibaba vice president and general manager of Tmall's consumer goods and apparel division, said Singles Day was a boon for new brands. 

"We've seen positive sales results across all categories and many small players are becoming leaders in niche segments based on consumer insights collected from Tmall," he said. 

Although the sales event promised deep discounts, for many it has become a routine. 

Sherry Yao bought personal-care items and packaged food from Tmall and also planned to purchase hotel booking coupons on Alibaba's travel unit Fliggy, although there were not as many as discounts as she had expected. "It's become a habit to exchange ideas with friends and colleagues about what's new and interesting out there," she added.

Among the domestic players who have been present on Tmall for less than three years, make up brands Colorkey, realme and oral care brand usmile had crossed the 100 million yuan mark by noon on Wednesday. 

Up to 330,000 consumers placed down payments for automobiles after 7,000 car dealers in some 300 domestic cities set up digital storefronts on Tmall.  For delivery platforms and offline businesses, the online traffic also translated into sales.

On Wednesday morning, more than 1.1 million orders had been delivered by Dada's on-demand crowd sourcing delivery staff in a single hour. 

Covering more than 2,500 cities and counties in China, the delivery site saw a boom in orders from not only online sites but also supermarkets, grocery stores and fresh food vendors.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Apple
Midea
Haier
Adidas
Xiaomi
Huawei
Alibaba
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     