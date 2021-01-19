Biz / Economy

Labor market recovery continues to improve

Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  19:50 UTC+8, 2021-01-19       0
The final quarter of 2020 saw a clear improvement in China's labor market but a study finds that there's still a big difference in the pace of job creation among industries.
Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  19:50 UTC+8, 2021-01-19       0
Labor market recovery continues to improve
HelloRF

The last quarter of 2020 saw a clear and continuing improvement in China’s labor market, but there is still a big difference in the pace of job creation among industries, a new study has found.

An index evaluating job market supply and demand stood at 1.95 in the October-to-December period, the highest recorded last year, after 1.43 in Q1, 1.35 In Q2 and 1.89 in Q3, according to a report by the China Institute for Employment Research (CIER) under Renmin University of China and job-hunting website Zhaopin.com.

However, the latest reading was below the 2.18 for 2019’s Q4.

A CIER index reading above 1.0 means job supply outweighs demand, with below 1.0 indicating the opposite.

Compared with the previous quarter, the CIER index of intermediary services, consulting, Internet and e-commerce has increased, while that for entertainment and leisure, education and training as well as insurance sector declined, the report noted.

The strongest increase in demand for staff across the country was in mechanics, film and television/publishing and cooking, while the weakest was in public relations/media and procurement/trade.

Large enterprises enjoyed more popularity among job seekers.

Due to seasonal factors, the CIER index for the first quarter of 2021 is predicted to be significantly lower than that in the fourth quarter of 2020, the report added.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     