Biz / Economy

China's express delivery business almost doubles pre-pandemic level in May Day holiday

Xinhua
  13:28 UTC+8, 2021-05-06       0
China's courier sector collected 1.34 billion parcels in the five-day May Day holiday which ended Wednesday, up 97.13 percent from the pre-pandemic level in 2019.
Xinhua
  13:28 UTC+8, 2021-05-06       0

China's courier sector collected 1.34 billion parcels in the five-day May Day holiday which ended Wednesday, up 97.13 percent from the pre-pandemic level in 2019.

The data is 22.95 percent up from the same holiday in 2020, the State Post Bureau said on Thursday.

Online sales of agricultural products continued to maintain rapid growth.

Express parcels received and delivered in rural areas went up about 30 percent year on year in the holiday. The growth rate is 10 percentage points higher than that in urban areas.

The May Day holiday lasted from May 1 to 5 this year.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     