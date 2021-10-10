﻿
Biz / Economy

India talks up coal stock amid blackout fears

AFP
  23:26 UTC+8, 2021-10-10       0
India has ample coal stocks to meet the demand of its power plants, the government said yesterday, seeking to allay fears of imminent blackouts in New Delhi and other cities.
AFP
  23:26 UTC+8, 2021-10-10       0

India has ample coal stocks to meet the demand of its power plants, the government said yesterday, seeking to allay fears of imminent blackouts in New Delhi and other cities.

The current fuel stock at coal-powered plants is about 7.2 million tons, sufficient for 4 days, the coal ministry said.

Government-owned mining giant Coal India also has a stock of more than 40 million tons which is being supplied to power stations.

Coal accounts for nearly 70 percent of India's electricity generation and around three-quarters of the fossil fuel is mined domestically.

As Asia's third-largest economy rebounds following a coronavirus wave, heavy monsoon rains have flooded coal mines and disrupted transport networks, leading to a sharp rise in prices for coal buyers, including power stations.

Global coal prices have also soared.

The ministry, however, sounded upbeat, saying that despite heavy monsoons and a steep hike in power demand, "domestic supplies have supported power generation in a major way."

Source: AFP   Editor: Shi Jingyun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     