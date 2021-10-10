India talks up coal stock amid blackout fears

India has ample coal stocks to meet the demand of its power plants, the government said yesterday, seeking to allay fears of imminent blackouts in New Delhi and other cities.

The current fuel stock at coal-powered plants is about 7.2 million tons, sufficient for 4 days, the coal ministry said.

Government-owned mining giant Coal India also has a stock of more than 40 million tons which is being supplied to power stations.

Coal accounts for nearly 70 percent of India's electricity generation and around three-quarters of the fossil fuel is mined domestically.

As Asia's third-largest economy rebounds following a coronavirus wave, heavy monsoon rains have flooded coal mines and disrupted transport networks, leading to a sharp rise in prices for coal buyers, including power stations.

Global coal prices have also soared.

The ministry, however, sounded upbeat, saying that despite heavy monsoons and a steep hike in power demand, "domestic supplies have supported power generation in a major way."