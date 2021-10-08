Consumer spending charges back over holiday

Online and offline spending rebounded during the weeklong National Day holiday amid strong consumer sentiment, according to leading digital service providers.

The number of offline payment orders at Shanghai's department stores and shopping spaces surged 39 percent from a year ago, according to lifestyle service site Dianping.com.

The number of orders for travel packages in Shanghai's outskirts also surged 6.5 times from a week earlier.

Nationwide, the top travel and leisure destinations included cities such as Beijing, Sanya, Changsha, Xi'an, Chengdu and Nanjing, and instead of traditional scenic spots, travelers are favoring leisure activities and communities with distinctive cultural features.

The newly opened Taikoo Li Qiantan in the Pudong New Area became the latest hot destination for leisure activities, and it became the most visited and top spot on Dianping's local as well as national-level ranking.

Rural scenic spots were also popular, and relevant searches for rural tour packages picked up 1.3 times compared to before the holiday.

Alibaba's local lifestyle services unit Ele.me said Shanghai consumers had a special taste for hairy crabs for food takeaways during the holiday, with the order volume jumping three times from the average level in September.

Delivery orders for infant-related products also jumped at least three times, as on-demand retail provided daily necessities and groceries in addition to food takeaways.

But for all those who hit the road over the holiday, there were many who opted for the comfort of home.

Tencent said its popular social networking platform WeChat's fitness tracking function shows as many as 35 million users recorded less than 100 walking steps on at least one day during the seven-day break.