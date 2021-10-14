﻿
Biz / Economy

GM China Chief: We see a strong future in booming Chinese car market

﻿ Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  12:27 UTC+8, 2021-10-14       0
The US automaker says China's rapid adoption of new technologies will spur growth in the auto sector. It is a member of the IBLAC, which will host its annual meeting on Friday.
﻿ Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  12:27 UTC+8, 2021-10-14       0
﻿
IBLAC
IBLAC
Edited by Huang Yixuan.

General Motors said it sees China as a strong market, rapidly adopting new technologies and with a large potential for growth.

"The environment here in Shanghai is very positive toward supporting companies," said General Motors Executive Vice President and President of GM China Julian Blissett.

General Motors at this year's meeting of the International Business Leaders' Advisory Council, which will take place on Friday, recommended the Shanghai government improve the availability of public car-charging in high-density areas to make electric vehicles ownership easier.

Bilssett also stressed consumers here are very tech-savvy and very cosmopolitan, as Shanghai "is a young city where consumers are very willing to try new things, new products and new services."

"We believe the Chinese market is very strong, and will grow in the futuer for sure," he said.

"It will be the fastest adoption rate (of new technologies) and the fastest-growing market for the foreseeable future."

He also said the Ultium Platform, which was launched recently and features a modular battery and drive unit combination, will be highly localized in China.

"We will make the vast majority of products here. All the parts and subsystems will be here, including many with Chinese suppliers, including many technology collaborations with Chinese suppliers and tech companies. So we will for sure have big collaboration in that space."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
IBLAC
IBLAC
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     