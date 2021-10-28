﻿
Biz / Economy

Bank of Japan lowers annual growth estimate on Covid pressures

AFP
  21:34 UTC+8, 2021-10-28       0
The Bank of Japan revised down its annual growth forecast yesterday and maintained its ultra-loose monetary policy.
AFP
  21:34 UTC+8, 2021-10-28       0

The Bank of Japan revised down its annual growth forecast yesterday and maintained its ultra-loose monetary policy as the pandemic continues to weigh on the world's third-largest economy.

In its quarterly report on prices and the economy, the central bank predicted growth of 3.4 percent for the year to March 2022.

That is down from its previous forecast of 3.8 percent.

"Downward pressure stemming from COVID-19 is likely to remain on service consumption," the bank said in its report.

"And exports and production are expected to decelerate temporarily due to supply-side constraints.

"Thereafter, however, with the impact of COVID-19 waning gradually, mainly due to widespread vaccination, the economy is likely to recover."

And reflecting this more positive longer-term outlook, the bank revised up its growth forecast for the fiscal year to March 2023 – to 2.9 percent from the previous estimate of 2.7 percent.

Source: AFP   Editor: Shi Jingyun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     