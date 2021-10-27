﻿
Biz / Economy

CBRE looks to CIIE to 'realize potential in every dimension'

SHINE
  13:41 UTC+8, 2021-10-28
By leveraging the key platform of the China International Import Expo, we hope to unlock new opportunities and ride the momentum from China's ongoing economic recovery.
SHINE
  13:41 UTC+8, 2021-10-28       0
Bob Sulentic, President and CEO of CBRE Group Inc

The COVID-19 pandemic created new demands and challenges and new requirements for companies across the globe. It has also underscored the need to work together to solve complex issues.

China has long been an important market for CBRE. We opened an office in China more than 40 years ago and since then, have leveraged our global resources to support the growth of local businesses and the economy. By leveraging the key platform of the China International Import Expo, we hope to unlock new opportunities and ride the momentum from China's ongoing economic recovery.

Realize potential in every dimension

The CIIE is now China's largest trade exhibition and plays an increasingly important role in promoting economic cooperation by facilitating the trade of goods and services, and the exchange of ideas from all over the world.

We are proud to participate in the CIIE again this year to demonstrate our forward-thinking solutions in real estate, our diversified suite of services, and dedication to further support local development through global cooperation. This year, we will bring CBRE's new brand positioning to CIIE, which was just announced globally in September. "Realize Potential in Every Dimension."

The new positioning underscores our continued evolution into a provider of highly diversified, integrated services that meet the full range of investor and occupier requirements at all stages of the real estate lifecycle.

From property leasing and sales, to workplace experience consultation, to enabling sustainable investments, we are dedicated to creating real estate solutions of tomorrow in China, so that businesses and people thrive.

Sustainability

As a worldwide commercial real estate services and investment firm, we have a special obligation to help the world address the many challenges posed by a warming planet.

CBRE has recently announced a commitment to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2040. This commitment encompasses carbon emissions from CBRE's own operations and the properties we manage for investors and occupiers, as well as indirect supply chain emissions. CBRE boasts more than 400 sustainability professionals globally, supports more than 1.5 billion pounds of carbon emission reduction since 2017.

China has entered the era of carbon restraint, and real estate is indispensable in the process of reducing carbon emissions. From urban planning to property management, from office buildings to industry facilities, CBRE's holistic approach decreases business risk and total cost of ownership while reducing carbon emissions. We are deeply committed to doing our part and working with our clients and across our vast global supply chain to help achieve net zero emissions by 2040. This is an essential element of our commitment to the communities in which we operate.

Localization and collaboration sit in the center of our business strategies, which are also the main themes of the CIIE. We believe in the same values and share a common vision. With CBRE's global footprint and broad expertise, we will work to capture the many opportunities unfolding in the Chinese market and help to Realize its Potential in Every Dimension.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
