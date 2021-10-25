﻿
Shanghai again leads nation in income, spending

The city led the country in per capita income and consumer spending in the first three quarters.
Shanghai topped China's provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities in terms of both per capita disposable income of residents and per capita consumer spending in the first three quarters, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

Shanghai topped the rankings for both disposable income and expenditure

In the first three quarters, Shanghai's per capita disposable income set at 58,907 yuan (US$9,224), keeping it in first place among all provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities.

Along with their strong earning power, Shanghainese are also second to none in terms of spending.

Data showed that the city's per capita consumption spending in the first three quarters hit 35,499 yuan.

SHINE

Disposable income in nine provinces higher than national average

Average per capita disposable income across the country was 26,265 yuan in the first three quarters, up 10.4 percent in nominal terms over the same period a year earlier.

After adjusting for price factors, the real growth was 9.7 percent, basically in line with GDP growth.

Income from salaries was 14,917 yuan, indicating "wage income plays a key role as an anchor of the steady growth in people's incomes," the bureau said.

Spending in eight provinces above national average

In the first three quarters, per capita consumer spending was 17,275 yuan, an increase of 15.8 percent in nominal terms year on year, reversing the 3.5 percent decline last year.

The actual growth, after adjusting for price factors, was 15.1 percent.

Shanghai, Beijing, Zhejiang, Tianjin, Guangdong, Jiangsu, Fujian and Chongqing all saw the per capita consumption spending outperform the national level.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
