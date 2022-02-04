Biz / Economy

China ranks 2nd as home to start-ups with high-growth potential

China ranked second globally as home to 171 "gazelle companies," or startups with high-growth potentials, according to the Hurun Global Gazelle Index list for 2021.
Gazelle companies refer to those startups founded in the 2000s, worth over US$500 million and not yet listed on a public exchange. These companies are also most likely to become "unicorns" valued over US$1 billion within three years.

Globally, a total of 525 unicorn companies were on the list, according to the list released by the Shanghai-based Hurun Research Institute.

The United States topped the list with 201 gazelle companies in total.

