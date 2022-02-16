China's producer price growth eases in January

China's producer price index, which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, went up 9.1 percent year on year in January.

The figure moderated from the 10.3 percent year-on-year increase registered in December last year. On a monthly basis, China's PPI dropped 0.2 percent in January.

Falling coal and steel prices have led to an overall price decline among industrial products in January, according to senior NBS statistician Dong Lijuan.

China's PPI rose 8.1 percent year on year in 2021, official data showed.

Wednesday's data also showed that China's consumer price index, a main gauge of inflation, rose 0.9 percent year on year in January.