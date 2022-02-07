China's gold reserves at 62.64 mln ounces by end-January

China's gold reserves stood at 62.64 million ounces at the end of January, unchanged from that at the end of December, central bank data showed Monday.

China's gold reserves stood at 62.64 million ounces at the end of January, unchanged from that at the end of December, central bank data showed Monday.

Official data also showed that China's foreign exchange reserves fell to 3.2216 trillion US dollars at the end of last month.