Biz / Economy

Industrial group predicts China's power use up 5-6% in 2022

Xinhua
  13:03 UTC+8, 2022-02-05       0
The China Electricity Council predicted the country's power use will continue stable growth in 2022 driven by government policies to stabilize the broader economy.
Xinhua
  13:03 UTC+8, 2022-02-05       0

The China Electricity Council predicted the country's power use will continue stable growth in 2022 driven by government policies to stabilize the broader economy.

The electricity consumption will increase 5 to 6 percent year on year to reach a range between 8.7 trillion to 8.8 trillion kilowatt-hours (kWh), the council said in a report, adding that the growth rate will pick up the pace from quarter to quarter.

The forecast will be lower than a 10.3-percent increase last year but still remain steady, according to the report.

As Chinese policymakers stressed that economic work in 2022 should prioritize stability while pursuing progress at the tone-setting Central Economic Work Conference in December, the council believes measures in the pipeline to shore up growth will provide the major support for the country's electricity consumption.

Besides, with the rapidly-growing new energy sector, the new power generation capacity nationwide will hit a record high of 230 million kW, the council said.

China's non-fossil energy capacity will total 1.3 billion kW at the end of this year, accounting for half of the total power generation capacity, the council said, citing 410 million kW of hydropower, 380 million kW of wind power, and 400 million kW of solar energy.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     