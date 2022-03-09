China's factory gate prices up 8.8% in February

China's producer price index, which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, went up 8.8 percent year on year in February.

China's producer price index, which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, went up 8.8 percent year on year in February, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

The figure moderated from the 9.1 percent year-on-year increase registered in January this year. On a monthly basis, China's PPI gained 0.5 percent in February compared with 0.2 percent decline in January.

Rising crude oil and non-ferrous metal prices have led to the monthly PPI increase in February, according to senior NBS statistician Dong Lijuan.

Wednesday's data also showed that China's consumer price index, a main gauge of inflation, rose 0.9 percent year on year in February.