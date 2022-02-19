Biz / Economy

China's finance ministry calls for better macroeconomic coordination

Xinhua
  15:04 UTC+8, 2022-02-19       0
China has called for strengthening global cooperation in coordinating macro policies, as part of efforts to propel common development, according to the Ministry of Finance.
Xinhua
  15:04 UTC+8, 2022-02-19       0

China has called for strengthening global cooperation in coordinating macro policies, as part of efforts to propel common development, according to the Ministry of Finance.

"Major developed countries should adopt responsible macroeconomic policies and appropriately control the spillover effects," Finance Minister Liu Kun said when attending the meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors via videos recently.

Highlighting the importance of fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic, Liu said that China is ready to work with other parties to advance the reform of the health governance system under the framework of the World Health Organization.

Liu also noted that China is the biggest contributor among the Group of 20 (G20) members to the success of the Debt Service Suspension Initiative for the poorest countries.

China calls on all parties to follow the existing G20 consensus, respect the independent decisions of debtor countries and promote steady progress of relevant work in a practical manner, said Liu.

Multilateral creditors, like the World Bank, should participate in debt mitigation actions in a substantive way, providing support for low-income countries, said Liu.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     