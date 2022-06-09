China's foreign trade regains momentum in May

China's foreign trade rebounded in May as total imports and exports went up 9.6 percent year on year to 3.45 trillion yuan on top of April's 0.1-percent expansion.

China's foreign trade rebounded in May as total imports and exports went up 9.6 percent year on year to 3.45 trillion yuan (US$516 billion) on top of April's 0.1-percent expansion, official data showed on Thursday.

In the first five months of 2022, the country's foreign trade volume grew 8.3 percent year on year to 16.04 trillion yuan, outpacing the 7.9-percent-growth in the January-April period, according to the General Administration of Customs.

In US dollar terms, total foreign trade came in at US$2.51 trillion in the five-month period, up 10.3 percent year on year.