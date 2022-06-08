Biz / Economy

Center set up to promote Belt and Road development

Huang Yixuan
  22:33 UTC+8, 2022-06-08
The center will offer a range of services and resources as well as serving as a communication platform for businesses at home and abroad.
  22:33 UTC+8, 2022-06-08       0

Shanghai has established an integrated service center for the development of the Belt and Road Initiative.

The center was launched on Wednesday under the Shanghai Council for the Promotion of International Trade, and will serve as a functional platform to support the high-quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative, in line with the strategy of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The center will strengthen the coordination of resources from enterprises, universities, professional service institutions and other market players. Under the framework of this integrated service platform, the combined power of existing resources for enterprise-related services will be brought into play.

The center will offer services including promoting the two-way connection between investment and trade, sharing market information, helping enterprises reach financial and professional services, and supporting companies to expand their business in overseas markets.

It is to serve as a communication platform for businesses at home and abroad, expecting to help them achieve win-win cooperation in trade and investment, and to push ahead the Belt and Road development.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
