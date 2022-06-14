Biz / Economy

Food prices fuel 4.6% rise in city's CPI in May

﻿ Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  20:11 UTC+8, 2022-06-14       0
It marked the second consecutive month with a CPI growth of over 4 percent year on year, and the increase was faster than the national figure, which was 2.1 percent.
﻿ Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  20:11 UTC+8, 2022-06-14       0

Shanghai's consumer price index, a main gauge of inflation, rose 4.6 percent year on year in May, mainly lifted by surging food prices.

It marked the second consecutive month with a CPI growth of over 4 percent year on year, and the increase was faster than the national figure, which was 2.1 percent, the city's Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

The price of consumer products rose 7.5 percent in May, while that of services increased 1.4 percent from a year earlier.

Food prices soared 19 percent year on year. The prices of vegetables and eggs rocketed by 50.8 percent and 52.3 percent, respectively.

Dried and fresh fruit prices and prices of aquatic products both rose at a faster pace than the previous month, up 35.9 percent and 19.6 percent, respectively. Meat prices picked up 3.7 percent year on year, reversing the decline in April.

In other major sectors, transportation and communication prices went up 4 percent in May. The price of household goods and services, health care, education, culture and entertainment, housing, and other supplies and services rose 2.5 percent, 2.4 percent, 2.3 percent, 1.2 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.

Clothing prices edged down 0.4 percent.

For the January-May period, the city's CPI was 2.8 percent higher than the same period last year.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     