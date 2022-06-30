China's non-manufacturing PMI back to expansion territory in June
The purchasing managers' index for China's non-manufacturing sector came in at 54.7 in June, up from 47.8 in May, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.
A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below it reflects contraction.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
