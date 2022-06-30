Biz / Economy

China's PMI bounces back to expansion territory in June

Xinhua
  14:01 UTC+8, 2022-06-30       0
China's factory activities returned to expansion territory in June after three consecutive months of contraction.
Xinhua
  14:01 UTC+8, 2022-06-30       0

China's factory activities returned to expansion territory in June after three consecutive months of contraction, showed official data released on Thursday, indicating that the world's second-largest economy is on a clear path to recovery.

The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's manufacturing sector came in at 50.2 in June, up from 49.6 in May, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below 50 reflects contraction.

"As the epidemic prevention and control situation in China continues to improve and policies and measures to stabilize the economy take effect at a faster pace, China's overall economic recovery is picking up," NBS senior statistician Zhao Qinghe said.

The sub-index for production stood at 52.8 in June, up 3.1 percentage points from the previous month, and the sub-index for new orders stood at 50.4, up 2.2 percentage points from May.

"Among the 21 industries surveyed, the number of industries with PMI in expansion zone increased to 13 in June, showing continued improvement in the country's manufacturing sector," Zhao said.

In June, the sub-index measuring suppliers' delivery time rose 7.2 percentage points to 51.3, suggesting a significant improvement in supply logistics.

In June, the sub-index for production and business expectations rose to 55.2, a three-month high, indicating that enterprises are continuously regaining confidence.

Despite the recovery in factory activities, Zhao warned that market demand remains weak and some manufacturing companies are grappling with squeezed profit margins.

Wen Tao, an expert with the China Logistics Information Center, said the country needs to expand effective demand and ensure the supply and price of important raw materials and basic products to consolidate the recovery momentum.

Thursday's data also showed that the PMI for China's non-manufacturing sector came in at 54.7 in June, up from 47.8 in May.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     