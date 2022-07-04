Biz / Economy

China's logistics activities pick up in June

Xinhua
  18:28 UTC+8, 2022-07-04
China's logistics activities, a key measure of the vitality of the economy, picked up in June as a raft of policies to support the economy took effect.
Xinhua
  18:28 UTC+8, 2022-07-04

China's logistics activities, a key measure of the vitality of the economy, picked up in June as a raft of policies to support the economy took effect.

The index tracking the country's logistics market performance stood at 52.1 percent in June, climbing above the boom-bust of 50 percent for the first time after staying in the contraction zone for three months, according to the China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing.

The sub-index for new orders further consolidated its upward trend, growing by 4.5 percentage points to reach 53.3 percent last month.

The June data showed that logistics activities expanded across the country, with large and medium-sized logistics firms posting stronger recovery.

A survey of the logistics firms showed that the optimism for continuous market growth rose 1.2 percentage points over the previous month, reaching a record high in four months.

In recent months, Chinese authorities have rolled out a slew of policies to ensure the smooth transportation for logistics services.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
﻿
﻿
