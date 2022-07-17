Design metaverse platform's global debut in Shanghai

Ti Gong

D Universe, a world's first city-level design metaverse platform, made its debut in Shanghai this week.

It will boost design, fashion, digitalization development and integration in the city.



The platform covering five sectors – fashion, industrial, architecture, digital and service, made its global debut on Friday. It will boost the digital economy and Shanghai's plan for a global City of Design, said the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization.

The metaverse, using cutting edge technologies to build a virtual world and create billions of dollars in the real world later, will fuel innovation and digital economy in the post-pandemic era.

As well as D Universe, Shanghai kicks off a bunch of events to promote made-in-Shanghai products and brands and digital economy platforms, to stimulate consumption and economy rebound after the pandemic.

"Shanghai should tell the story of Made in Shanghai for fashion and manufacture and promote deep integration between digital techs and the real economy," said Wang Jiangping, vice minister of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The city's fashion consumption industry output will hit 520 billion yuan (US$80 billion) by 2025, with 10 smart factories, 100 iconic digital application scenarios and 1,000 applications integrated with shopping, service and culture. They cover fashion, cosmetics, exquisite food, sportswear, smart device, lifestyle, industrial design and digital sectors, government officials said.



Local brands like Bright Food, Tramy and Warrior, with a century of history, attended the event with products and innovation.

