Pudong to focus on comprehensive reforms and formulate new measures

A year after the Pudong New Area was designated by the central leadership as a pioneer for socialist modernization, it is now assigned two major tasks.

The tasks were to promote the introduction of a comprehensive pilot reform plan, and formulate special measures to widen market access, according to a forum on Friday.

Zheng Haiao, head of the system reform division of the Pudong New Area Development and Reform Commission, said the reform will be carried out in a systematic manner and a list of special measures will be employed to widen market access in the area.

"This list will further strengthen the reform based on the current negative list of market access uniformly applied by domestic and foreign investors, and it will be based on the actual needs of industrial development."



Zheng said that Pudong's special measures will cover the whole process from the front-end of investment access to the back-end industrialization, making the system better integrated to widen market access.

Meanwhile, in accelerating the research and development of key technologies and building a world-class innovative industrial cluster, Pudong will make full use of the legislative authority granted by the central leadership. It will use the reform system to become a powerful driving force for economic development.

The forum marks the anniversary of the issuance of the guideline by the State Council on supporting the high-level reform and opening-up of the Pudong New Area and building it into a pioneer area for socialist modernization.

Li Hui, director of the Pudong New Area Science Technology and Economy Commission, said "last year, we jointly participated in the formulation and issuance of the regulations on promoting the construction of Zhangjiang biomedical industry to a new height, and the positive result of the regulations on improving the business environment has been fully demonstrated this year."

According to Li, this year Pudong has launched special legislation to promote the innovative application of intelligent connected vehicles and the development of new R&D institutions.

"We hope that through the establishment of these regulations, we can promote some institutional breakthroughs in key work links," Li said.

"These will be more conducive to the coordinated development of the 'three leading industries' and the 'six hard core industries' in Pudong in the innovation chain, industrial chain and value chain. They will also be more conducive to the formation of world-class industrial clusters, so as to give full play to the role of the pioneer area in industrial and economic guidance."

Pudong Party Secretary Zhu Zhisong, who chaired the forum, said that the construction of Pudong as a pioneer area for socialist modernization will be accelerated.

It will be further improved in four aspects: being the pioneer of higher-level reform and opening-up, focusing on improving the core functions, enhancing the competitiveness of industrial clusters, and creating a better life for people.