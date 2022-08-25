Biz / Economy

China's container throughput rises 11.2 pct in July

Xinhua
  18:13 UTC+8, 2022-08-25       0
China's container throughput rose 11.2 percent year on year to 26.36 million twenty-foot equivalent units in July, data from the Ministry of Transport showed Thursday.
Xinhua
  18:13 UTC+8, 2022-08-25       0

China's container throughput rose 11.2 percent year on year to 26.36 million twenty-foot equivalent units in July, data from the Ministry of Transport showed Thursday.

The growth rate was 4.7 percentage points higher than that in June.

In July, China's container throughput at ports increased 5.7 percent year on year to 1.34 billion tons, reversing a 2.3-percent decline in June.

China's investment in transportation fixed assets reached 330.9 billion yuan (US$48.28 billion) in July, up 4.1 percent year on year.

China's July freight volume basically recovered to the level of the same period last year, and the decline of passenger volume narrowed due to the summer travel rush, said Su Jie, an official with the ministry.

China's freight volume went down 0.8 percent year on year to 4.42 billion tons in July, compared with a 1.9-percent drop in June.

The country's passenger volume fell 26.1 percent year on year in July, narrowing from a 31.4-percent retreat in June, the data also showed.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     