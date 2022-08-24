Biz / Economy

China to crack down on illegal price gouging in PV industry

Xinhua
  16:19 UTC+8, 2022-08-24       0
China has promised a crackdown on irregularities in the photovoltaic (PV) sector to tame price hikes, according to a guideline released on Wednesday.
Xinhua
  16:19 UTC+8, 2022-08-24       0

China has promised a crackdown on irregularities in the photovoltaic (PV) sector to tame price hikes, according to a guideline released on Wednesday.

In recent times, several links in the PV industry have seen volatile price fluctuations, causing illegal activities such as hoarding for profit, according to the guideline, jointly released by three government organs including the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Related departments are urged to tighten supervision, the guideline said. Illegal activities such as price gouging, monopolies, and the production and sale of fake and shoddy products will be subject to a harsh clampdown.

It also encouraged enterprises to accelerate the development and upgrading of technologies to better cater to market demand, as part of efforts to promote the high-quality development of the industry.

China's PV sector posted robust growth in the first half of this year with major links of the industrial chain registering year-on-year growth rates of over 45 percent, data showed.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     