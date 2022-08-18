Biz / Economy

Chinese premier stresses seeking new impetus for stabilizing economy, promoting development

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has urged efforts to advance explorations in reform and opening-up to seek new impetus for stabilizing the economy and promoting development.
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visits BYD, a leading electric vehicle manufacturer in China, in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, on August 17, 2022.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has urged efforts to advance explorations in reform and opening-up to seek new impetus for stabilizing the economy and promoting development.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during an inspection tour in Shenzhen in south China's Guangdong Province from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Li stressed fully implementing the new development philosophy and coordinating epidemic prevention and control with economic and social development in a highly efficient way.

The country will further consolidate the foundation for economic recovery, give priority to stabilizing growth, ensure stable employment and safeguard people's livelihoods, he said, stressing seeking new impetus through further reform and opening-up.

Li heard a report on mass entrepreneurship and innovation by the municipal government of Shenzhen and visited an innovation park, where he said venture capital fund should be promoted to help startups at their critical stage of development.

When visiting Yantian Port, a major foreign-trade port in Shenzhen, Li stressed ensuring the smooth and efficient running of the port to help keep the industrial and supply chains stable.

Opening-up is China's fundamental state policy, and no matter how the international landscape may evolve, China remains committed to expanding opening-up, Li said.

During the visit, Li heard reports on local authorities' efforts to stabilize employment.

At BYD, a leading electric vehicle manufacturer in China, the premier was told that the company now has 500,000 employees, and created an average of over 20,000 new jobs monthly this year.

Li said the government not only helps micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises and self-employed individuals to resolve their difficulties, but also supports big private enterprises in growing stronger and better.

Stressing that the country will unswervingly consolidate and develop the public sector and encourage, support, and guide the development of the non-public sector, the premier said all companies, state-owned or private, Chinese or foreign, are treated as equals in enjoying policy support.

As China's largest economic province, Guangdong must continue exerting its role in pioneering reform and opening-up and underpinning the economy, so as to make greater contributions to the country's development, Li said.

The premier said more financial support will be tilted toward the province's mature projects, which are expected to benefit the long-term development of the region, said the premier.

While no extra burden of social insurance premium will be placed on Guangdong this year, the province, a major creator of jobs, should ensure steady operation of market entities and steady employment of key groups including migrant workers, Li said.

Li has also presented a flower basket to the statue of Comrade Deng Xiaoping at Lianhuashan Park in Shenzhen.

Source: Xinhua
