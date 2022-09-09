China's factory prices rise 2.3% in August

China's producer price index (PPI), which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, went up 2.3 percent year on year in August.

The figure moderated from the 4.2 percent year-on-year increase registered in July. On a monthly basis, China's PPI fell 1.2 percent in August.

Due to price fluctuations of bulk commodities, including international crude oil and non-ferrous metals, and weak domestic demand, the prices of industrial products fell on the whole last month, said senior NBS statistician Dong Lijuan.

Friday's data also showed that China's consumer price index, a main gauge of inflation, rose 2.5 percent year on year in August.