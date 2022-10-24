﻿
Biz / Economy

Kazakhstan considered 'attractive' for Shanghai businesses to invest

﻿ Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  21:56 UTC+8, 2022-10-24       0
Shanghai hosted a discussion on bilateral investment and development between Shanghai and Kazakhstan, with enterprises from both countries supporting the initiative.
﻿ Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  21:56 UTC+8, 2022-10-24       0

Shanghai enterprises expressed their willingness to invest in Kazakhstan at a meeting held in Shanghai on Monday discussing trade and investment between China and Kazakhstan.

China is now the fourth largest investor in Kazakhstan, after Europe, the United States and Russia, according to Kuanysh Amantay, China's General Representative of KAZAKH INVEST, the National Agency for Investment Promotion and Support.

He highlighted an inter-governmental mechanism supporting bilateral investment between the two countries, established in 2015. Since its establishment, over 50 projects have been signed, with a cumulative value exceeding US$20 billion.

Among them, 20 projects have already become operational with a combined investment exceeding US$300 million, with three more projects planned to be put into operation by the end of 2022.

The Shanghai-based Shenenergy Company, which contributes one-third of the city's local electricity supply and is the largest operator of distributed energy supply of natural gas in Shanghai, is now actively expanding businesses in the areas of hydrogen energy and environmental protection.

Shenenergy intends to "go overseas" to seek more opportunities in coal power services as well as new energy investment projects, and sees Kazakhstan as an attractive market with its investment environment.

Shanghai's large-scale commercial retailer Bailian Group Co, meanwhile, also plans to expand overseas business.

Kazakhstan, with abundant and high-quality commodity resources, has huge space for international trade cooperation, Bailian said, looking forward to building relevant cooperation with Kazakhstan's businesses.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     