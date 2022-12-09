﻿
Biz / Economy

China's inflation rises 1.6% in November

Xinhua
  11:37 UTC+8, 2022-12-09       0
China's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, rose 1.6 percent year on year in November, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.
Xinhua
  11:37 UTC+8, 2022-12-09       0

China's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, rose 1.6 percent year on year in November, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.

On a monthly basis, the CPI edged down 0.2 percent, affected by domestic COVID-19 outbreaks and seasonality, noted Dong Lijuan, a senior statistician with the NBS.

Food prices reversed the 0.1-percent gain in October to fall 0.8 percent month-on-month, lowering the monthly consumer inflation by about 0.14 percentage points, according to the data.

Specifically, the price of pork, a staple meat in China, edged down 0.7 percent in November from the previous month. Authorities have been releasing pork from the central reserves in recent months and hog production kept rising, Dong said.

However, pork prices still hiked 34.4 percent year on year, narrowing by 17.4 percentage points from the previous month.

Non-food prices rose 1.1 percent from a year earlier, unchanged from October. The prices of gasoline, diesel, and liquified petroleum gas went up by 11.4 percent, 12.3 percent, and 4.6 percent year on year, respectively.

Friday's data also showed that China's producer price index, which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, slid 1.3 percent year on year in November.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     