Shanghai unveils top 100 foreign-invested firms in 2021

Shanghai on Wednesday named the city's top 100 foreign-invested enterprises in 2021 in terms of income, imports and exports, tax payment and employment, respectively.

A total of 253 foreign companies made the list. Apple Computer Trading (Shanghai) Co ranked the first in revenue, Quanta Computer Inc topped the list of imports and exports, Porsche (China) Motors came out the first in tax paid, and Pegatron Technology (China) led in job creation.

The top 253 companies contributed 47.3 percent of the trade volume of foreign enterprises, as well as 34.75 percent of operating income, 34.67 percent of tax payment, and 18.54 percent of employment.

In terms of the location of the top 100 enterprises, more than half of them were in the Pudong New Area, with a total of 137 companies, of which 123 were registered in the Shanghai pilot free trade zone, accounting for 89.78 percent, followed by Huangpu District and Jing'an District, both with 19 firms.

As for regions, the number of enterprises from the United States topped the list with 70, while there were 33 companies from Japan and 30 from Germany.

Among industries, the wholesale and retail trade sector, manufacturing industry, and leasing and business services saw the most enterprises make the list.