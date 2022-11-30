﻿
Biz / Economy

Shanghai unveils top 100 foreign-invested firms in 2021

﻿ Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  20:33 UTC+8, 2022-11-30       0
Shanghai on Wednesday named the city's top 100 foreign-invested enterprises in 2021 in terms of income, imports and exports, tax payment and employment, respectively.
﻿ Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  20:33 UTC+8, 2022-11-30       0

Shanghai on Wednesday named the city's top 100 foreign-invested enterprises in 2021 in terms of income, imports and exports, tax payment and employment, respectively.

A total of 253 foreign companies made the list. Apple Computer Trading (Shanghai) Co ranked the first in revenue, Quanta Computer Inc topped the list of imports and exports, Porsche (China) Motors came out the first in tax paid, and Pegatron Technology (China) led in job creation.

The top 253 companies contributed 47.3 percent of the trade volume of foreign enterprises, as well as 34.75 percent of operating income, 34.67 percent of tax payment, and 18.54 percent of employment.

In terms of the location of the top 100 enterprises, more than half of them were in the Pudong New Area, with a total of 137 companies, of which 123 were registered in the Shanghai pilot free trade zone, accounting for 89.78 percent, followed by Huangpu District and Jing'an District, both with 19 firms.

As for regions, the number of enterprises from the United States topped the list with 70, while there were 33 companies from Japan and 30 from Germany.

Among industries, the wholesale and retail trade sector, manufacturing industry, and leasing and business services saw the most enterprises make the list.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Huangpu
Pudong
Quanta
Apple
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     