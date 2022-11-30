China's manufacturing PMI down in November

The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's manufacturing sector came in at 48 in November, down from 49.2 in October.

The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's manufacturing sector came in at 48 in November, down from 49.2 in October, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below reflects contraction.

The November reading was weighed on by sporadic and scattered COVID-19 resurgences at home and the complex international environment, the bureau's senior statistician Zhao Qinghe said.

Production activities have been slowed down by the epidemic outbreaks, with the sub-index for production standing at 47.8 in November, down 1.8 percentage points from the previous month. Demand has also declined, with the sub-index for new orders dropping 1.7 percentage points from October to 46.4.

Wednesday's data also showed the PMI for China's non-manufacturing sector came in at 46.7 in November, down from 48.7 in October.