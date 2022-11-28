China improves equity financing to underpin housing market

China's securities watchdog rolled out five measures on Monday to facilitate equity financing for real estate firms in the latest efforts to bolster the property market.

Mergers, acquisitions, restructuring, supporting financing, and refinancing will resume for eligible listed companies in the property sector, said a spokesperson for the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

Hong Kong-listed real-estate firms registered in the mainland will also be able to refinance.

The country will expand the use of Real Estate Investment Trusts, especially in affordable rental housing and infrastructures like warehouses and industrial parks, said the commission.

The commission also plans to pilot property-related private equity funds to help firms mobilize real estate assets.