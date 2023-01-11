﻿
Biz / Economy

Voting for "Shanghai Design 100" kicks off

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  17:06 UTC+8, 2023-01-11       0
Selected works, in categories like manufacturing, construction, fashion, digital and services, will be displayed at the World Design Cities Conference (WDCC) 2023 in Shanghai.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  17:06 UTC+8, 2023-01-11       0

Organizations and individuals can submit works as voting has kicked off for the 2023 "Shanghai Design 100" – a part of the city's efforts to become a global design capital.

Selected works, in categories like manufacturing, construction, fashion, digital and services, will be displayed at the World Design Cities Conference (WDCC) 2023, which will be held in Shanghai, according to the event organizer Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization.

The event intends to promote and display excellent design achievements in Shanghai, thereby empowering industrial development and innovation and improving people's daily lives.

The works should be designed or produced in 2022.

They are encouraged to meet the requirements like empowering industry development, improving urban spaces, optimizing public services, and enriching modern lifestyle.

Designers can submit their works before March 20 online, the commission said.

Haute couture, electric cars and robot sparkled at WDCC 2022.

Having the ambition to become a global capital of design, Shanghai aims to home 10 smart factories, 100 iconic digital application scenarios and 1,000 applications integrated with shopping, service and culture by 2025, when the fashion industry's output will hit 520 billion yuan (US$80 billion).

They cover the fashion, cosmetics, fine food, sportswear, smart devices, lifestyle, industrial design and digital sectors.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     