Younger generation prefers cafes for work meetings

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  17:10 UTC+8, 2023-01-28       0
Young people prefer cafes for work-related meetings, and don't like being disturbed too much on WeChat, according to a recent survey conducted by a Shanghai-based company.
More than 40 percent of people like face-to-face meetings in quiet places for work in places like cafes and teahouses. People are also willing to communicate through exhibitions, industry seminars and knowledge-sharing events, according to the 2022 Workplace Social report published by the Shanghai-based Intsig recently.

The local firm surveyed 1,600 people mainly born between 1985 and 2000. The majority of interviewees have worked for one to five years, according to the company, which operates Cam BizCard, a popular AI business card tool with more than 100 million users.

It's a big difference from older professionals in China, who like communication and socializing over a wine.

The younger generation prefers workplace socials for creating opportunities for exchange, absorbing diverse knowledge and enhancing their professional abilities.

This also reflects people's desire for face-to-face connection after the pandemic, which blocked many trips and meetings.

When they need to negotiate, they will choose to spend an hour in a cafe for efficient communication. After all, coffee is regarded as a refreshing "tool," and sitting in a cafe can be calming and help achieve the purpose of in-depth communication, said the interviewees.

On the other hand, the younger generation cares more about privacy and personal space.

More than half interviewees are not willing to add co-workers on WeChat. They prefer business professional tools, including Cam BizCard which supports business contact management and AI-powered picture and word recognition, according to the survey.

For business connections, words and picture messages are more welcomed than voice messages, which sometimes let people feel disturbed, according to the survey.

Source: SHINE
