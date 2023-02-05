China's textile, apparel exports see stable growth in 2022
China's exports of textile and apparel products registered stable growth last year, data showed.
The export volume reached US$323.3 billion in 2022, up 2.6 percent year on year, according to the China National Textile and Apparel Council.
Textile exports gained 2 percent from a year ago to total about US$148 billion, while exports of apparel and accessories rose 3.2 percent to over US$175 billion.
Large textile enterprises saw their combined operating revenue climb 0.9 percent year on year to nearly 5.26 trillion yuan (US$780 billion) in 2022.