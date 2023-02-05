China's textile, apparel exports see stable growth in 2022

The export volume reached US$323.3 billion in 2022, up 2.6 percent year on year, according to the China National Textile and Apparel Council.

China's exports of textile and apparel products registered stable growth last year, data showed.

The export volume reached US$323.3 billion in 2022, up 2.6 percent year on year, according to the China National Textile and Apparel Council.

Textile exports gained 2 percent from a year ago to total about US$148 billion, while exports of apparel and accessories rose 3.2 percent to over US$175 billion.

Large textile enterprises saw their combined operating revenue climb 0.9 percent year on year to nearly 5.26 trillion yuan (US$780 billion) in 2022.