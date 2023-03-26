Innovation centers and zones will fuel industrial development

Shanghai inaugurated a number of industrial centers and zones over the weekend, which will boost innovation and future industrial development.

According to a city blueprint, Shanghai will develop five strategic "future" industries – health, smart devices, energy, space and new materials. By 2030, the output value of the five "future" industries will reach about 500 billion yuan (US$69 billion).

Shanghai welcomes global innovation resources with more open-mindedness, better services and favorable measures. The city is constructing a highland of future industrial innovation with world influence, integrating resources of talent, technology, capital, data and other innovation factors, Li Zheng, Shanghai vice mayor, told a conference over the weekend.

Ti Gong

During the Shanghai Industrial Technology Innovation Conference, Li witnessed the inauguration of the three future industrial pioneering zones in Zhangjiang, Lingang (in the Pudong New Area) and Grand neoBay (in Minhang District). The zones will play pioneering and leading roles in system innovation, policy supply, achievement transformation and application demonstration.

In Zhangjiang, firms will focus on healthcare, chip, intelligent devices and new energy, with a target industrial output of 200 billion yuan in 2030. Lingang and Grand neoBay will contribute about 100 billion yuan output each by 2030, according to the city's blueprint.

Several industrial innovation centers were founded at the conference, covering medical, textile and medical industries.

Up to now, Shanghai has 100 state-level innovation centers, along with 915 city-level and more than 2,000 district-level centers. They have built a three-tier innovation network and a complete innovation ecosystem in the city.