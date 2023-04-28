China's migrant workers earn higher incomes in 2022

Migrant workers from China's rural areas enjoyed higher incomes and better living conditions in 2022, official data showed Friday.

Migrant workers from China's rural areas enjoyed higher incomes and better living conditions in 2022, official data showed Friday.

In 2022, migrant workers in the country earned an average of 4,615 yuan (US$666.52) per month, increasing by 4.1 percent year on year, according to a report released by the National Bureau of Statistics.

The per capita of their living space in cities climbed from 0.9 square meters to 22.6 square meters last year, said the report.

The report also showed that China's migrant worker population reached 295.62 million last year, an increase of 3.11 million over the previous year.