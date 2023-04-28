﻿
Biz / Economy

Smart tech, green initiatives stand out at Appliance & Electronics World Expo

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  14:51 UTC+8, 2023-04-28       0
Growing middle class looking to improve their living standards inspires confidence in Chinese market.
﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  14:51 UTC+8, 2023-04-28       0
SSI ļʱ
Smart tech, green initiatives stand out at Appliance & Electronics World Expo
Ti Gong

Home appliance vendors at AWE showcase integrated solutions for home cinemas as well as kitchenware.

Home appliance makers from home and abroad have been eager to bring their latest models to the Appliance & Electronics World Expo, or AWE, where new trends in home entertainment and kitchenware have been warmly welcomed by spectators.

The AWE 2023 covers 13 halls in the Shanghai New International Expo Center in the Pudong New Area, with a total exhibition space of 150,000 square meters. It runs through Sunday.

Instead of asking for technical terms and specifics, customers nowadays preferred new solutions that linked directly with their home life demands, industry watchers said.

Stronger demand for high-quality connected households have propelled product and service upgrades from local players, and multinational companies who have pledged further investment in China.

"It's essential for home appliance players to come together on this occasion and explore the goal of green development to promote high-end, intelligent and green initiatives," Zhang Chongli, president of the China National Light Industry Council, told an AWE forum on Thursday.

At the AWE Summit forum titled "Innovation for Real Change," Zhang also called for home appliance enterprises to respond to the national strategy of sustainability and lead low-carbon consumption for the whole life cycle of products.

Smart tech, green initiatives stand out at Appliance & Electronics World Expo
Ti Gong

Home entertainment laser TV models from Hisense to be launched in the next two months made their debut at AWE.

The latest home entertainment laser TV models from Hisense, which will be launched in the next two months, made their debut at the AWE.

Jiang Long, general manger of the Hisense Laser TV product division, explained that home display facilities providers had been eager to follow niche demands based on specific scenarios such as gaming and video streaming.

This meant most home appliance vendors at the fair were showcasing integrated solutions to facilitate such optimal experiences, instead of just boasting of their technological advancements, he added.

He expected a gradual recovery of the overall home appliance sector starting in the second quarter of 2023, with promotional activities and shopping festivals across the country.

Deputy president of JD and head of JD Retail's home appliance unit, Li Shuai, said that domestic home appliance players were quick to respond to customer feedback collected from online channels, and it took a very short period for niche demands to grow into major segments.

Smart tech, green initiatives stand out at Appliance & Electronics World Expo
Ti Gong

Kitchenware and washing machine suppliers use strong functionality such as disinfection and health benefits as their latest selling points.

In kitchenware, integrated solutions and functions such as disinfection and health benefits have become the latest selling points.

At its AWE booth, Electrolux Group hosted more than 80 products from its two main brands, AEG and Electrolux.

The Swedish multinational home appliance group pointed out that the fast growing middle-class in China who were looking for good quality items to improve their living standards was beneficial for the company's business prospects.

"We remain highly confident about the Chinese market and will continue to expand our investment in manufacturing, branding, distribution channels, and R&D," said Ramon Sariego-Villar, managing director of Electrolux China.

Smart tech, green initiatives stand out at Appliance & Electronics World Expo
Ti Gong

Electrolux develops products tailored for local consumers, such as dishwashers that cater to more oily meals eaten by Chinese families.

The company also planned to increase local production of Electrolux products in Hangzhou, from where it supplies China and other Asia Pacific markets.

Electrolux intended to stick to higher price points and move towards premium buyers by offering a relevant customer service, and at the same time develop products tailored for consumers in China through its R&D center in Shanghai.

For example, Electrolux Ultimate Care dishwashers cater to more oily kitchenware and have disinfection functions, making them more suitable for Chinese families.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Pudong
Hisense
SSI ļʱ
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     