Smart tech, green initiatives stand out at Appliance & Electronics World Expo

Growing middle class looking to improve their living standards inspires confidence in Chinese market.

Ti Gong

Home appliance makers from home and abroad have been eager to bring their latest models to the Appliance & Electronics World Expo, or AWE, where new trends in home entertainment and kitchenware have been warmly welcomed by spectators.

The AWE 2023 covers 13 halls in the Shanghai New International Expo Center in the Pudong New Area, with a total exhibition space of 150,000 square meters. It runs through Sunday.

Instead of asking for technical terms and specifics, customers nowadays preferred new solutions that linked directly with their home life demands, industry watchers said.

Stronger demand for high-quality connected households have propelled product and service upgrades from local players, and multinational companies who have pledged further investment in China.

"It's essential for home appliance players to come together on this occasion and explore the goal of green development to promote high-end, intelligent and green initiatives," Zhang Chongli, president of the China National Light Industry Council, told an AWE forum on Thursday.

At the AWE Summit forum titled "Innovation for Real Change," Zhang also called for home appliance enterprises to respond to the national strategy of sustainability and lead low-carbon consumption for the whole life cycle of products.

Ti Gong

The latest home entertainment laser TV models from Hisense, which will be launched in the next two months, made their debut at the AWE.

Jiang Long, general manger of the Hisense Laser TV product division, explained that home display facilities providers had been eager to follow niche demands based on specific scenarios such as gaming and video streaming.

This meant most home appliance vendors at the fair were showcasing integrated solutions to facilitate such optimal experiences, instead of just boasting of their technological advancements, he added.



He expected a gradual recovery of the overall home appliance sector starting in the second quarter of 2023, with promotional activities and shopping festivals across the country.

Deputy president of JD and head of JD Retail's home appliance unit, Li Shuai, said that domestic home appliance players were quick to respond to customer feedback collected from online channels, and it took a very short period for niche demands to grow into major segments.

Ti Gong

In kitchenware, integrated solutions and functions such as disinfection and health benefits have become the latest selling points.



At its AWE booth, Electrolux Group hosted more than 80 products from its two main brands, AEG and Electrolux.

The Swedish multinational home appliance group pointed out that the fast growing middle-class in China who were looking for good quality items to improve their living standards was beneficial for the company's business prospects.



"We remain highly confident about the Chinese market and will continue to expand our investment in manufacturing, branding, distribution channels, and R&D," said Ramon Sariego-Villar, managing director of Electrolux China.



Ti Gong

The company also planned to increase local production of Electrolux products in Hangzhou, from where it supplies China and other Asia Pacific markets.

Electrolux intended to stick to higher price points and move towards premium buyers by offering a relevant customer service, and at the same time develop products tailored for consumers in China through its R&D center in Shanghai.



For example, Electrolux Ultimate Care dishwashers cater to more oily kitchenware and have disinfection functions, making them more suitable for Chinese families.