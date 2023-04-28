Chinese leadership analyzes economic situation, work
15:21 UTC+8, 2023-04-28 0
Xi Jinping presided over a meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee to analyze current economic situation and economic work.
15:21 UTC+8, 2023-04-28 0
Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Friday presided over a meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee to analyze current economic situation and economic work.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports