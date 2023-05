In the January-April period, the country's retail sales of consumer goods increased 8.5 percent year on year, according to the NBS.

China's retail sales of consumer goods, a major indicator of the country's consumption strength, surged 18.4 percent year on year in April, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday.

In the January-April period, the country's retail sales of consumer goods increased 8.5 percent year on year, according to the NBS.

It totaled 14.98 trillion yuan (US$2.16 trillion) in the first four months of 2023.