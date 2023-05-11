﻿
China's yuan loans grow by 718.8 bln yuan in April

China's yuan-denominated loans rose by 718.8 billion yuan (US$104.02 billion) in April, central bank data showed on Thursday.
The M2, a broad measure of money supply that covers cash in circulation and all deposits, climbed 12.4 percent year on year to 280.85 trillion yuan at the end of April, according to the People's Bank of China.

The growth rate was 0.3 percentage points lower than it was at the end of March, but 1.9 percentage points higher than at the end of April last year.

The M1, which covers cash in circulation plus demand deposits, stood at 66.98 trillion yuan at the end of April, up 5.3 percent year on year. The growth rate was 0.2 percentage points higher than at both the end of March this year and the end of April last year.

The M0, the amount of cash in circulation, expanded 10.7 percent from a year ago to 10.59 trillion yuan at the end of April.

In April, the central bank injected 31.3 billion yuan of net cash into the market.

Newly added social financing, a measurement of funds that individuals and non-financial firms receive from the financial system, came in at 1.22 trillion yuan in April, an increase of 272.9 billion yuan from the same period last year.

At the end of April, the outstanding yuan loans rose 11.8 percent year on year to 226.16 trillion yuan, while the outstanding yuan deposits stood at 273.45 trillion yuan, up 12.4 percent year on year.

Top ﻿
     