﻿
Biz / Economy

City to release top innovation cases at forum

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  15:57 UTC+8, 2023-05-14       0
A city-level forum for young entrepreneurs will be held in Shanghai, which will help the city attract young talented personnel and fuel digitalization.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  15:57 UTC+8, 2023-05-14       0
City to release top innovation cases at forum
Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

Officials and innovators introduced the upcoming Y50 forum during the weekend.

A city-level forum for young entrepreneurs will be held in Shanghai, which aims to help the city attract young talented professionals, boost innovation as well as fuel digitalization and smart transformation.

The Shanghai Y50 Forum for innovation and Entrepreneurship will be held in the Shanghai Tower in the Pudong New Area on Saturday. The forum will feature talks by leading academicians, young innovators and government officials.

A major organizer of the event is the Shanghai Y50 Institute, a think tank to engage young talent in the city's innovation development. It consists of 50 young innovators, most of them under the age of 35.

Shanghai's top 10 innovation cases and an industrial investment map will be published at the forum, according to a news conference during the weekend.

The innovation cases cover robot, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and environment protection sectors, which fit well with Shanghai's blueprint to develop "future industries."

Shanghai will develop five strategic "future" industries – health, smart devices, energy, space and new materials. By 2030, the output value of the five "future" industries is expected to reach 500 billion yuan (US$69 billion).

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Pudong
Shanghai Tower
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     