City to release top innovation cases at forum

A city-level forum for young entrepreneurs will be held in Shanghai, which will help the city attract young talented personnel and fuel digitalization.

Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

A city-level forum for young entrepreneurs will be held in Shanghai, which aims to help the city attract young talented professionals, boost innovation as well as fuel digitalization and smart transformation.

The Shanghai Y50 Forum for innovation and Entrepreneurship will be held in the Shanghai Tower in the Pudong New Area on Saturday. The forum will feature talks by leading academicians, young innovators and government officials.

A major organizer of the event is the Shanghai Y50 Institute, a think tank to engage young talent in the city's innovation development. It consists of 50 young innovators, most of them under the age of 35.

Shanghai's top 10 innovation cases and an industrial investment map will be published at the forum, according to a news conference during the weekend.

The innovation cases cover robot, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and environment protection sectors, which fit well with Shanghai's blueprint to develop "future industries."

Shanghai will develop five strategic "future" industries – health, smart devices, energy, space and new materials. By 2030, the output value of the five "future" industries is expected to reach 500 billion yuan (US$69 billion).