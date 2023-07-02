China's weekly export container shipping index down

China's index of export container transport fell in the week ending on June 30, according to the Shanghai Shipping Exchange.

The average China Containerized Freight Index (CCFI) went down 2.6 percent from the previous week to 895.72, the shipping exchange said.

Bucking the trend, the sub-index for the Australia/New Zealand service registered an increase of 1.6 percent week on week.

The CCFI tracks spot and contractual freight rates from Chinese container ports for 12 shipping routes across the globe based on data from 22 international carriers.

The index was set at 1,000 on January 1, 1998.