New Zealand businesses sign agreements in Shanghai

New Zealand businesses and China's booming consumer market set a new milestone with nearly a dozen partnerships signed during the New Zealand trade commission's visit to Shanghai.

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said he was delighted to see the chance to reconnect and reopen with China and looked forward to New Zealand businesses continuing to grow with China.

Bilateral trade between the two countries continues to grow during challenging times, and this is the latest testament of partnership and commitment of the business communities, he added.

"Many partnerships are being further developed and deepened today, and the launch of premium products and services marks a milestone to help New Zealand exporters to grow from volume to value," he said.

Shanghai was the final stop of the New Zealand delegation's visit to China, and several signature New Zealand products were showcased to fully reflect distinctive features that appeal to Chinese consumers.



According to New Zealand official data, bilateral trade between the two countries reached US$24.6 billion in 2022, jumping 18 percent in the past two years.

The major exports to China are dairy products, meat and wood products, with dairy products accounting for 33.1 percent of the total physical goods exports.

Shanghai-headquartered ice cream brand Zhongxuegao is using New Zealand sheep milk by dairy producer Maui to create a new ice cream which is rich in protein and vitamins with a creamy texture. The tie-up also reflects demand for low-fat, low sugar and clean label ice creams, which has been gaining momentum in recent years.

With four to five different flavors, Zhongxuegao hopes to introduce sheep milk ice cream by the end of this year in both China and New Zealand.

Fonterra's Kapiti cheese is a signature product reflecting the growing high-end demand from local consumers being showcased at the event, which made its debut at the China International Import Expo last year.

Fonterra China's chief executive Teh-han Chow said the company had benefited greatly from the healthy bilateral relationship between China and New Zealand.

"We have witnessed tremendous business growth through partnering and collaborating with Chinese customers in the areas of nutrition, innovation and sustainability," he said.

Also a dairy firm from New Zealand, Theland will put its 4.0 Jersey Fresh Milk on the shelves of Alibaba's Freshippo and Tmall soon.

The introduction of the UHT milk containing 4.0 grams of protein in 100 grams of milk banks on the free trade agreement between the two countries, which allows a faster import process.



With three to four direct flights each week set to be resumed around mid July, Theland expects the import volume to return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of this year.

New Zealand's dietitian brand Goodhealth, pet food brand ZIWI and skincare and wellness brand Linden Leaves were also among participants at the signing ceremony to deepen penetration in the domestic market.

Zespri's latest partnership with fruit distributor Joy Wing Mau and Goodfarmer eyes to elevate New Zealand kiwifruit sales by 50 percent by 2025 to reach 43 million trays.

It will also increase the coverage of kiwi sales to 90 domestic cities, from the current 60.

With the resumption of cross-border travel, Tourism New Zealand and Trip.com Group eye further collaborations in a newly-signed memorandum of understanding.

The two sides will jointly carry out promotional activities and maintain a dedicated New Zealand travel destination site on Trip.com.