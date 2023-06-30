﻿
China's rail-sea intermodal trains make 4,500 trips on trade corridor

  22:53 UTC+8, 2023-06-30
China's rail-sea intermodal trains have made 4,500 trips along the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor in the first six months of this year, completing the mid-year target.
China's rail-sea intermodal trains have made 4,500 trips along the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor in the first six months of this year, completing the mid-year target.

A cargo train carrying 100 grain-loaded containers departed from the Qinzhou port station in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Friday, marking the 4,500th trip.

From January to June this year, the freight trains launched through the corridor carried 225,000 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) containers, an increase of 9 percent from the same period last year.

Launched in 2017, the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor is a trade and logistics passage jointly built by provincial-level regions in western China and ASEAN members. The rail-sea intermodal service has expanded to cover 61 cities in 17 provincial-level areas in China.

