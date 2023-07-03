﻿
Biz / Economy

Shanghai ramps up consumption with the 2023 Summer Consumer Season

﻿ Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  21:15 UTC+8, 2023-07-03       0
In further efforts to boost consumption, Shanghai has begun its 2023 Summer Consumer Season, with a number of themed events and activities in key locations around the city.
﻿ Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  21:15 UTC+8, 2023-07-03       0

Shanghai has launched its 2023 Summer Consumer Season, taking over from the Double Five Shopping Festival. The event will further boost the city's consumption, holding various exhibitions and promotional activities.

The campaign, which officially kicked off on June 30 and will run until the end of August, is expected to help to stimulate consumption and promote the city's image as a tourist destination, according to the city's commission of commerce.

During the two-month campaign, key exhibitions such as the digital entertainment expo ChinaJoy (China Digital Entertainment Expo & Conference) and the Pet Fair Asia will be held, bringing a large number of visitors to the city.

Key business districts and businesses in various areas are also launching a variety of colorful consumer promotional activities around themes such as summer leisure, business, travel, culture, sports, and family, to promote the continuous growth of the Shanghai consumer market.

Shopping malls, supermarkets, and other businesses are participating in the season, offering discounts and promotions to attract customers.

While music festivals, camping carnivals, themed markets and bazaars, sports events, shows and performances, ACG (Animation, Comic, Game) carnivals, activities at amusement parks, and more activities of various forms are to take place in business areas and tourist attractions.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     