Shanghai ramps up consumption with the 2023 Summer Consumer Season

In further efforts to boost consumption, Shanghai has begun its 2023 Summer Consumer Season, with a number of themed events and activities in key locations around the city.

Shanghai has launched its 2023 Summer Consumer Season, taking over from the Double Five Shopping Festival. The event will further boost the city's consumption, holding various exhibitions and promotional activities.

The campaign, which officially kicked off on June 30 and will run until the end of August, is expected to help to stimulate consumption and promote the city's image as a tourist destination, according to the city's commission of commerce.

During the two-month campaign, key exhibitions such as the digital entertainment expo ChinaJoy (China Digital Entertainment Expo & Conference) and the Pet Fair Asia will be held, bringing a large number of visitors to the city.

Key business districts and businesses in various areas are also launching a variety of colorful consumer promotional activities around themes such as summer leisure, business, travel, culture, sports, and family, to promote the continuous growth of the Shanghai consumer market.

Shopping malls, supermarkets, and other businesses are participating in the season, offering discounts and promotions to attract customers.

While music festivals, camping carnivals, themed markets and bazaars, sports events, shows and performances, ACG (Animation, Comic, Game) carnivals, activities at amusement parks, and more activities of various forms are to take place in business areas and tourist attractions.